Who are the Institutional Holders in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is 40.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.12 and a high of $142.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $138.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.58% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -22.03% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.67, the stock is 1.46% and 11.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.5 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 26.20% off its SMA200. AMAT registered 52.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.17.

The stock witnessed a 7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.51%, and is -3.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $115.74B and $26.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.03 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.17% and -4.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 843.00M, and float is at 834.39M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deane Timothy M, the company’s GVP, Applied Global Services. SEC filings show that Deane Timothy M sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $137.30 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Applied Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Nalamasu Omkaram (Senior Vice President, CTO) sold a total of 29,444 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $124.70 per share for $3.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Little Teri A. (SVP, CLO) disposed off 6,813 shares at an average price of $117.44 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 98,332 shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 69.99% up over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -4.32% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is 37.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.