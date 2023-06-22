Who are the Institutional Holders in Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)?

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) is 4.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SURF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is 8.54% and 23.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -2.64% off its SMA200. SURF registered -43.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.83%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.05.

The stock witnessed a 15.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.21%, and is 15.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.70% over the week and 10.93% over the month.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $48.35M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.66% and -60.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.00%).

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.70% this year

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.63M, and float is at 60.18M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSS ROBERT W., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ROSS ROBERT W. sold 10,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $18222.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99906.0 shares.

Surface Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that FEES JESSICA (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,980 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $1.72 per share for $10286.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SURF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, RATH HENRY C. (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 5,676 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $9763.0. The insider now directly holds 32,324 shares of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF).