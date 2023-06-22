Who is the Top Investor In Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 39.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $213.43 and a high of $351.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $338.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.49% off its average median price target of $342.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.88% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -43.78% lower than the price target low of $232.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $333.56, the stock is 0.87% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.89 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 26.15% off its SMA200. MSFT registered 34.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.45.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.84%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 221000 employees, a market worth around $2521.98B and $207.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.15 and Fwd P/E is 30.47. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.28% and -5.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.30%).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a “Buy”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.80% this year

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.44B, and float is at 7.42B with Short Float at 0.63%.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by List Teri, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that List Teri sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $334.77 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 874.0 shares.

Microsoft Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Capossela Christopher C (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $316.87 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89328.0 shares of the MSFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Capossela Christopher C (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 5,081 shares at an average price of $312.54 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 94,328 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 39.83% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 12.42% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 12.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.