Who is the Top Investor In Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is 43.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.71 and a high of $15.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is 19.08% and 27.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.73 million and changing 4.99% at the moment leaves the stock 29.49% off its SMA200. PBR registered 32.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.91.

The stock witnessed a 30.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.34%, and is 12.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 45149 employees, a market worth around $91.98B and $132.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.58 and Fwd P/E is 5.21. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.55% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.60% this year

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 0.61%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading 351.75% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 16.56% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 29.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.