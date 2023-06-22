Who is the Top Investor In U Power Limited (UCAR)?

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) is -80.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $75.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.73%.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 39.74% and 33.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.08 million and changing 48.49% at the moment leaves the stock 33.53% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.53.

The stock witnessed a 119.42% in the last 1 month, and is 26.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.55% over the week and 23.08% over the month.

U Power Limited (UCAR) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $444.17M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 180.54% and -88.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

U Power Limited (UCAR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -651.30% this year

U Power Limited (UCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.42M, and float is at 14.27M with Short Float at 0.68%.