XP Inc. (XP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is 59.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $23.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $98.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.27% off the consensus price target high of $138.32 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 66.53% higher than the price target low of $73.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.52, the stock is 24.91% and 49.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.06 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 50.57% off its SMA200. XP registered 30.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.65.

The stock witnessed a 41.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.15%, and is 20.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6928 employees, a market worth around $13.58B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.76 and Fwd P/E is 13.18. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.06% and -3.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 536.10M, and float is at 420.51M with Short Float at 5.01%.