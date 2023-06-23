A peek at Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Who has invested in It?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 16.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.10 and a high of $49.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.98% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -8.77% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.86, the stock is 8.27% and 10.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 12.74% off its SMA200. CARR registered 36.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.06.

The stock witnessed a 12.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $39.67B and $21.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.22 and Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.59% and -2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.60% this year

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 835.00M, and float is at 826.32M with Short Float at 2.83%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Timperman Jurgen, the company’s President, Fire & Security. SEC filings show that Timperman Jurgen sold 138,956 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $45.01 per share for a total of $6.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Timperman Jurgen (President, Fire & Security) sold a total of 74,419 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $45.01 per share for $3.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39747.0 shares of the CARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, O’Connor Kevin J. (Senior VP & CLO) disposed off 21,049 shares at an average price of $41.13 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 66,083 shares of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 11.16% up over the past 12 months.