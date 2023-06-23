A peek at Enovix Corporation (ENVX): Who has invested in It?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is 9.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $13.63, the stock is 0.55% and 5.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing -5.48% at the moment leaves the stock 5.23% off its SMA200. ENVX registered 22.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $320.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.95.

The stock witnessed a 12.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.80%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.70% and -48.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.63M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 24.56%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATKINS BETSY S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ATKINS BETSY S sold 4,528 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $68011.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Talluri Rajendra K (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $10.10 per share for $50475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.01 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, ATKINS BETSY S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.36 for $61800.0. The insider now directly holds 192,561 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).