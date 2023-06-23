A peek at TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): Who has invested in It?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) is 147.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WULF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 11.71% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 53.23% off its SMA200. WULF registered -11.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 186.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.88%, and is 18.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $316.32M and $26.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.50. Distance from 52-week low is 208.41% and -17.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.01M, and float is at 99.51M with Short Float at 9.81%.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Prager Paul B., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $1.37 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FG Group Holdings Inc. (FGH) that is trading -22.13% down over the past 12 months and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is 33.48% higher over the same period. Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is 17.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.