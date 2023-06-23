Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is 7.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.94 and a high of $87.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATVI stock was last observed hovering at around $80.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.7% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -0.37% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.30, the stock is 2.60% and 2.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 6.52% off its SMA200. ATVI registered 8.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.65%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $64.29B and $8.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.02 and Fwd P/E is 19.31. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.01% and -5.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.30% this year

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 785.00M, and float is at 775.89M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NOLAN PETER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NOLAN PETER J bought 13,160 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $75.99 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Activision Blizzard Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Alegre Daniel (President and COO) sold a total of 8,847 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $78.50 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ATVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Alegre Daniel (President and COO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $78.16 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 176,690 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unity Software Inc. (U) that is trading 1.07% up over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -3.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.