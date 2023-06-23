Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is 6.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $16.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.54% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.43% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.08, the stock is 4.54% and 14.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.48 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 5.80% off its SMA200. ABR registered 8.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.76%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.39%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.55 and Fwd P/E is 7.72. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.41% and -16.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.12M, and float is at 167.69M with Short Float at 16.94%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green William C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Green William C bought 8,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $12.82 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that KAUFMAN IVAN (COB, CEO and President) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $11.98 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, KAUFMAN IVAN (COB, CEO and President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.43 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,168,277 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -10.47% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -28.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.