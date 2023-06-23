Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 7.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8%.

Currently trading at $20.77, the stock is -8.15% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 3.39% off its SMA200. ARRY registered 63.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.81.

The stock witnessed a -14.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.86%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has around 1050 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 407.25 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Distance from 52-week low is 124.78% and -16.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Analyst Forecasts

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.80% this year

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.61M, and float is at 148.53M with Short Float at 13.91%.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hottinger Tyson, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $20.74 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75547.0 shares.

Array Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Stacherski Kenneth R. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 1,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $18.39 per share for $24409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99902.0 shares of the ARRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Schmid Gerrard (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $21.66 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 41,269 shares of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 77.73% up over the past 12 months. Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) is 45.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.