Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Volatility At 5.76%, Should You Add A Position?

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -46.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $26.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.22% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is -11.67% and -15.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -48.93% off its SMA200. BLNK registered -64.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.18.

The stock witnessed a -19.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.41%, and is -10.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 564 employees, a market worth around $372.13M and $73.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.51% and -78.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.20%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.47M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 34.35%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARKAS MICHAEL D, the company’s Dir. Former Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $6.30 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.63 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that FARKAS MICHAEL D (Dir. Former Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $6.33 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.66 million shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, FARKAS MICHAEL D (Dir. Former Chairman & CEO) disposed off 36,000 shares at an average price of $6.45 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 3,700,616 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is 46.32% higher over the past 12 months.