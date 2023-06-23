Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Volatility At 5.97%, Should You Add A Position?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is 54.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $37.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $34.46, the stock is 3.17% and 24.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 40.95% off its SMA200. CFLT registered 62.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.13.

The stock witnessed a 21.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.83%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 2761 employees, a market worth around $10.15B and $634.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 240.98. Profit margin for the company is -77.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.59% and -8.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.10% this year

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.87M, and float is at 151.39M with Short Float at 13.20%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 141 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chadwick Jonathan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chadwick Jonathan sold 16,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $36.40 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14203.0 shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Schultz Erica (President, Field Operations) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $36.17 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Volpi Michelangelo (Director) disposed off 637,268 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $22.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).