Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -25.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $3.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.79% off the consensus price target high of $3.71 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -22.58% lower than the price target low of $1.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 8.23% and 4.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -21.52% off its SMA200. CRON registered -31.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.39.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.53%, and is 9.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $960.56M and $115.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.46% and -47.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.63M, and float is at 198.58M with Short Float at 4.99%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADLER JASON MARC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ADLER JASON MARC bought 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $1.74 per share for a total of $65074.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.4 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that ADLER JASON MARC (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $1.80 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.38 million shares of the CRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, ADLER JASON MARC (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,306,055 shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).