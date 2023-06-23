Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is -47.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $37.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is -1.75% and -5.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing -9.15% at the moment leaves the stock -55.45% off its SMA200. FATE registered -76.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.09.

The stock witnessed a 0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.14%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 551 employees, a market worth around $538.83M and $136.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.85% and -85.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.70%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Analyst Forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.06M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 30.43%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xu Yuan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Xu Yuan sold 3,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $5.58 per share for a total of $19307.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9934.0 shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Redmile Group, LLC (Director) bought a total of 256,639 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $6.18 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.14 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Redmile Group, LLC (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.99 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 12,879,119 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 10.13% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 4.80% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 9.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.