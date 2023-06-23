Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -38.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.49 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.42% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.68, the stock is -4.02% and -16.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -33.41% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -33.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.24.

The stock witnessed a -3.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.71%, and is -11.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14523 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $5.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.15 and Fwd P/E is 191.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.18% and -49.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.10% this year

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 245.08M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 11.77%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $19.94 per share for a total of $3.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38.11 million shares.

