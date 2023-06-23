Here are the top Institutional holders of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is 14.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.14 and a high of $51.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $46.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.48% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -9.31% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.91, the stock is -1.58% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 6.32% off its SMA200. BWA registered 29.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.76.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.54%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 52700 employees, a market worth around $10.69B and $16.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.43% and -10.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BorgWarner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.37M, and float is at 232.91M with Short Float at 2.55%.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demmerle Stefan, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Demmerle Stefan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $47.61 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

BorgWarner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Fadool Joseph F. (Vice President) sold a total of 210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $46.70 per share for $9818.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Fadool Joseph F. (Vice President) disposed off 631 shares at an average price of $47.16 for $29744.0. The insider now directly holds 210 shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is 8.72% higher over the past 12 months. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -25.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.