Here are the top Institutional holders of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is 55.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.47 and a high of $19.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -59.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.08, the stock is 13.26% and 28.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.23 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 28.48% off its SMA200. NCLH registered 66.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.32k.

The stock witnessed a 33.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.01%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 38900 employees, a market worth around $8.27B and $6.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.23% and -3.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.10% this year

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.65M, and float is at 419.66M with Short Float at 10.53%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farkas Daniel S, the company’s EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y. SEC filings show that Farkas Daniel S sold 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $19.46 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Ashby Faye L. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 15,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $19.45 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $18.44 for $5.53 million. The insider now directly holds 926,505 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -5.15% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is 64.68% higher over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is 64.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.