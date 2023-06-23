Here are the top Institutional holders of Paramount Global (PARA) shares

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -7.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.80 and a high of $27.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -55.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.55, the stock is -1.07% and -13.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.1 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -20.94% off its SMA200. PARA registered -36.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.84%, and is -6.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 24500 employees, a market worth around $10.39B and $30.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.68% and -43.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Paramount Global (PARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Global (PARA) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 11 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.50% this year

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 651.00M, and float is at 584.77M with Short Float at 14.82%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REDSTONE SHARI, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REDSTONE SHARI bought 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $15.06 per share for a total of $2.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 37.63% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 19.76% higher over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is 147.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.