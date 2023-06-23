Here are the top Institutional holders of Root Inc. (ROOT) shares

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is 187.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $27.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROOT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.28% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -207.14% lower than the price target low of $4.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.90, the stock is 132.35% and 164.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.67 million and changing 34.10% at the moment leaves the stock 113.41% off its SMA200. ROOT registered -44.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 172.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.86.

The stock witnessed a 173.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 213.87%, and is 122.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.15% over the week and 14.63% over the month.

Root Inc. (ROOT) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $186.28M and $295.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 289.73% and -52.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Root Inc. (ROOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Root Inc. (ROOT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Root Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.90% this year

Root Inc. (ROOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.20M, and float is at 7.09M with Short Float at 23.70%.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Root Inc. (ROOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malka Meyer, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malka Meyer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $4.76 per share for a total of $70436.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43107.0 shares.

Root Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Malka Meyer (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $4.87 per share for $97476.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57907.0 shares of the ROOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Malka Meyer (10% Owner) disposed off 19,536 shares at an average price of $4.76 for $92901.0. The insider now directly holds 77,907 shares of Root Inc. (ROOT).

Root Inc. (ROOT): Who are the competitors?

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 17.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.