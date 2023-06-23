Here are the top Institutional holders of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) is -87.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $28.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.12% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 69.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -57.88% and -66.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.81 million and changing -60.38% at the moment leaves the stock -87.70% off its SMA200. UP registered -94.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.08.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -65.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.29%, and is -57.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.54% over the week and 23.61% over the month.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has around 3005 employees, a market worth around $31.20M and $1.61B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -44.89% and -95.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.90%).

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.50% this year

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.16M, and float is at 22.74M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Todd Lamar, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Todd Lamar sold 273,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Dichter Kenneth H (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 152,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $1.13 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.85 million shares of the UP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Dichter Kenneth H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 247,673 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 14,699,272 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP).