Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is -39.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -4.07% and -11.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -44.33% off its SMA200. NVTA registered -50.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.53.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.87%, and is -13.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $301.73M and $510.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.78% and -87.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-180.40%).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -633.60% this year

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.91M, and float is at 240.49M with Short Float at 21.00%.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Invitae Corporation (NVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nussbaum Robert L, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Nussbaum Robert L sold 7,086 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $9757.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Invitae Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Brida Thomas () sold a total of 7,079 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.38 per share for $9748.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the NVTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Wen Yafei (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 43,452 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $86600.0. The insider now directly holds 700,297 shares of Invitae Corporation (NVTA).