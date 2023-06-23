Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 60.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $225.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $209.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.7% off its average median price target of $242.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.37% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -52.35% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $213.29, the stock is 0.49% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 25.83% off its SMA200. CRM registered 27.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.36%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 79390 employees, a market worth around $207.90B and $32.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 561.29 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.82% and -5.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a “Overweight”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salesforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.90% this year

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 980.00M, and float is at 967.51M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 438 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 309 and purchases happening 129 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Millham Brian, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Millham Brian sold 78,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $210.94 per share for a total of $16.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Harris Parker (Co-Founder and CTO) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $208.65 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Weaver Amy E (President and CFO) disposed off 24,281 shares at an average price of $212.35 for $5.16 million. The insider now directly holds 34,180 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 33.88% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 10.58% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 10.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.