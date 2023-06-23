Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) is -34.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 47.72% and 59.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 37.72% off its SMA200. SMMT registered 178.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.01k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.12.

The stock witnessed a 74.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.47%, and is 42.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.69% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 321.21% and -51.90% from its 52-week high.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.16M, and float is at 114.58M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zanganeh Mahkam, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Zanganeh Mahkam bought 15,973,743 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $1.05 per share for a total of $16.77 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23.4 million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Zanganeh Mahkam (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 7,553,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $1.05 per share for $7.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.88 million shares of the SMMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Dhingra Ankur (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 196,362 shares at an average price of $1.05 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 234,558 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT).