Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Volatility At 3.30%, Should You Add A Position?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is 5.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $17.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.1% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -19.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.78, the stock is 6.64% and 11.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.55 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 12.22% off its SMA200. HPE registered 20.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.05.

The stock witnessed a 16.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.29%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has around 60200 employees, a market worth around $21.52B and $29.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.74 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.01% and -5.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.50% this year

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 2.32%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hotard Justin, the company’s EVP, GM, HPC and AI. SEC filings show that Hotard Justin sold 10,227 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Cox Jeremy (SVP Controller and CTO) sold a total of 9,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $17.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 615.0 shares of the HPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, MacDonald Neil B (EVP, GM of Compute) disposed off 5,668 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $96356.0. The insider now directly holds 67,744 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 37.63% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 33.88% higher over the same period. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is 15.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.