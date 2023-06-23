iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is -5.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.37 and a high of $60.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRBT stock was last observed hovering at around $49.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.12%.

Currently trading at $45.41, the stock is 14.00% and 16.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -8.32% at the moment leaves the stock -3.37% off its SMA200. IRBT registered 12.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.44.

The stock witnessed a 42.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.85%, and is 7.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has around 1156 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.76% and -24.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.70%).

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Analyst Forecasts

iRobot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.47M, and float is at 26.92M with Short Float at 11.07%.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at iRobot Corporation (IRBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 16 times.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading -6.82% down over the past 12 months and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) that is 4.60% higher over the same period.