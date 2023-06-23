Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) is -82.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGHL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is 19.08% and -15.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.33 million and changing 14.18% at the moment leaves the stock -82.96% off its SMA200. LGHL registered -87.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.36.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.54%, and is 23.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.29% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $6.78M and -$4.82M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.02% and -94.16% from its 52-week high.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.50% this year

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.56M, and float is at 48.76M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.