Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is 29.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -5.74% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -8.81% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -14.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is -11.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $48.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.94% and -43.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.60%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 370.74M, and float is at 247.96M with Short Float at 24.78%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prescott Alan, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Prescott Alan sold 37,433 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $7.21 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Fennimore Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $7.21 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) acquired 791,113 shares at an average price of $6.12 for $4.84 million. The insider now directly holds 4,596,798 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).