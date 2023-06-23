Match Group Inc. (MTCH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is -1.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.73 and a high of $79.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $41.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.78% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -17.31% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.06, the stock is 5.48% and 14.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.44 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.52% off its SMA200. MTCH registered -41.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.25.

The stock witnessed a 20.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $11.72B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.59 and Fwd P/E is 16.75. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.62% and -48.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.26M, and float is at 277.47M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sine Jared F., the company’s Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. SEC filings show that Sine Jared F. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $35.34 per share for a total of $17670.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33117.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Kim Bernard Jin (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 31,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $34.44 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48500.0 shares of the MTCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Sine Jared F. (Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off.) disposed off 7,110 shares at an average price of $41.27 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 60,379 shares of Match Group Inc. (MTCH).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bumble Inc. (BMBL) that is trading -41.99% down over the past 12 months. Spark Networks SE (LOV) is -77.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.