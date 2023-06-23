New Big Money Means Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -6.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $31.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -15.88% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.70, the stock is 2.95% and 8.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -9.76% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -28.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.50%.

The stock witnessed a 8.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.69%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.64% and -37.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.60M, and float is at 168.98M with Short Float at 11.53%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan Katharine A, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Keenan Katharine A sold 2,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $19.79 per share for a total of $45011.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $19.76 per share for $9585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51887.0 shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) disposed off 1,160 shares at an average price of $19.01 for $22053.0. The insider now directly holds 158,268 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -10.47% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is 8.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.