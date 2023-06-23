New Big Money Means FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) is 6.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 82.99% and 72.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.84% off its SMA200. FNGR registered 104.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.90.

The stock witnessed a 113.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.67%, and is 74.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.16% over the week and 14.24% over the month.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $156.17M and $34.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 382.26% and -69.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.10%).

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FingerMotion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.87M, and float is at 26.88M with Short Float at 1.13%.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 9.03% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 49.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.