New Big Money Means Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is 13.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QUOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.91, the stock is 26.64% and 31.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 29.22% off its SMA200. QUOT registered 2.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.54.

The stock witnessed a 34.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.78%, and is 22.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has around 880 employees, a market worth around $378.64M and $269.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 130.33. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.74% and -8.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.10% this year

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.45M, and float is at 87.66M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reece Joseph E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reece Joseph E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $3.11 per share for a total of $31092.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Quotient Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that GESSOW ANDREW J (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $3.00 per share for $45000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the QUOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Raskin Scott David (President) disposed off 25,831 shares at an average price of $3.11 for $80394.0. The insider now directly holds 1,167,587 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 23.78% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 10.40% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 81.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.