New Big Money Means R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) is 58.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $27.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.12% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.69% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.39, the stock is 4.28% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 18.52% off its SMA200. RCM registered -13.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.68.

The stock witnessed a 2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.38%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has around 12400 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $1.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 71.27. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.17% and -35.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 417.35M, and float is at 303.12M with Short Float at 6.79%.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evans Richard B. Jr., the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $16.84 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

R1 RCM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Evans Richard B. Jr. (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $16.69 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, SPARBY JOHN M. (President) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $16.36 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 243,827 shares of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gartner Inc. (IT) that is trading 48.30% up over the past 12 months and Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) that is -22.63% lower over the same period.