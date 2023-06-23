NIKE Inc. (NKE) Volatility At 2.06%, Should You Add A Position?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -5.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $131.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $109.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $110.46, the stock is 2.38% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.0 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. NKE registered 1.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.12.

The stock witnessed a 0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.56%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $168.01B and $50.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.87 and Fwd P/E is 27.75. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.35% and -15.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 1.25%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friend Matthew, the company’s EVP: CFO. SEC filings show that Friend Matthew sold 9,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $107.50 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41771.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that PARKER MARK G (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $120.86 per share for $13.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Nielsen Johanna (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) disposed off 282 shares at an average price of $126.03 for $35540.0. The insider now directly holds 3,518 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -59.16% lower over the past 12 months.