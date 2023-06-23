Nikola Corporation (NKLA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is -36.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $8.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -38.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 69.67% and 63.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.56 million and changing -4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -38.94% off its SMA200. NKLA registered -75.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.74.

The stock witnessed a 69.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.61%, and is 27.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.24% over the week and 16.90% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $60.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 164.88% and -84.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-85.00%).

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 549.69M, and float is at 324.62M with Short Float at 34.78%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL MARK A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RUSSELL MARK A sold 252,260 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.63 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that RUSSELL MARK A (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $0.79 per share for $59505.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.88 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Lohscheller Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 27,863 shares at an average price of $2.11 for $58847.0. The insider now directly holds 849,184 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).