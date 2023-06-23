SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is 84.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.24 and a high of $10.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOFI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -183.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.49, the stock is 12.61% and 34.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.4 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 48.02% off its SMA200. SOFI registered 48.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.65%.

The stock witnessed a 61.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.70%, and is -12.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $8.87B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 369.13. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.24% and -17.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 929.27M, and float is at 870.74M with Short Float at 12.69%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borton Chad M, the company’s President – SoFi Bank. SEC filings show that Borton Chad M sold 90,458 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $8.68 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Stafford Webb Lauren (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $9.29 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the SOFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Webster Aaron (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $9.69 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 678,261 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI).