TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is 100.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $35.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.55% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -295.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.71, the stock is -11.18% and -12.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 59.93% off its SMA200. TGTX registered 451.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 194.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $411.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.35.

The stock witnessed a -17.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.39%, and is -12.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 498.74% and -33.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.70%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.31M, and float is at 133.34M with Short Float at 16.82%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Power Sean A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Power Sean A sold 73,647 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $26.70 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Echelard Yann (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $10.64 per share for $95760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Charney Laurence N (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $11.10 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 234,729 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading 9.87% up over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -70.61% lower over the same period.