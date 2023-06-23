Which institution holds the most shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is 78.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.22 and a high of $247.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $238.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.23% off its average median price target of $245.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.84% off the consensus price target high of $307.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -38.42% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $249.15, the stock is 11.81% and 22.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing 4.28% at the moment leaves the stock 41.30% off its SMA200. PANW registered 49.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $127.35.

The stock witnessed a 29.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.52%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 13979 employees, a market worth around $75.36B and $6.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 391.13 and Fwd P/E is 49.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.44% and 0.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a “Buy”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.90M, and float is at 297.72M with Short Float at 6.56%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bawa Aparna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bawa Aparna sold 544 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $233.46 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3965.0 shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Arora Nikesh (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 530,169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $219.42 per share for $116.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Arora Nikesh (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 19,669 shares at an average price of $225.21 for $4.43 million. The insider now directly holds 1,073,290 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 5.56% up over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -13.09% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -13.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.