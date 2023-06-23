Which institution holds the most shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 114.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.81 and a high of $314.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $259.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.15%.

Currently trading at $264.61, the stock is 16.79% and 36.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 165.98 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 35.21% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 11.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.48.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 40.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.43%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 127855 employees, a market worth around $823.75B and $86.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.90 and Fwd P/E is 54.51. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.91% and -15.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 121.70% this year

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.17B, and float is at 2.64B with Short Float at 3.45%.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zhu Xiaotong, the company’s SVP, Automotive. SEC filings show that Zhu Xiaotong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $260.00 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65438.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Taneja Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $250.04 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Kirkhorn Zachary (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,403 shares at an average price of $215.51 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 201,290 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).