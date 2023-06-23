Which institution holds the most shares in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is 20.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $26.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEDS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.07% off the consensus price target high of $18.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.15% lower than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.30, the stock is 56.84% and 49.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.25 million and changing 32.50% at the moment leaves the stock -11.71% off its SMA200. MEDS registered -66.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.34.

The stock witnessed a 64.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.79%, and is 59.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.50% over the week and 19.68% over the month.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $5.19M and $10.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4380.00. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.89% and -72.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-340.30%).

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.67M, and float is at 0.34M with Short Float at 1.85%.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fell Donald G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fell Donald G. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $1620.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21139.0 shares.