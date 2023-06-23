Which Institutions Own Shares In Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -5.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $61.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $49.09, the stock is -3.81% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -1.78% off its SMA200. AEM registered -4.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.35.

The stock witnessed a -8.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.33%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 10125 employees, a market worth around $23.87B and $5.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.64 and Fwd P/E is 21.81. Profit margin for the company is 40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.81% and -19.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.97M, and float is at 454.02M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -18.64% down over the past 12 months and Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is 58.91% higher over the same period. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is 22.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.