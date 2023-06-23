Which Institutions Own Shares In Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) is -72.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VINE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -42.24% and -42.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -6.90% at the moment leaves the stock -76.27% off its SMA200. VINE registered -87.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.43.

The stock witnessed a -50.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.00%, and is -45.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.55% over the week and 15.78% over the month.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $4.54M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.11% and -92.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.00%).

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.33M, and float is at 6.91M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CSS LLC/IL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CSS LLC/IL sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $0.52 per share for a total of $1040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that CSS LLC/IL (10% Owner) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $0.53 per share for $53.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the VINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, CSS LLC/IL (10% Owner) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.47 for $1410.0. The insider now directly holds 1,020,193 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE).