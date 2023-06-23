Which Institutions Own Shares In Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.64% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.71, the stock is -14.46% and 10.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -10.24% at the moment leaves the stock -10.48% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -8.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.22.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.46%, and is -21.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $46.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.82% and -45.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.50%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.62M, and float is at 151.58M with Short Float at 12.18%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Secora Michael, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Secora Michael sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Secora Michael (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $9.93 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Borgeson Blake (Director) disposed off 15,485 shares at an average price of $9.98 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 7,525,262 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.27% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -19.50% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -77.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.