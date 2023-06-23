Which Institutions Own Shares In Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is 2.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.46 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $18.39, the stock is 3.28% and 8.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -3.00% off its SMA200. NOVA registered -3.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.31.

The stock witnessed a 17.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.92%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 1170 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $653.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.59% and -41.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.07M, and float is at 105.35M with Short Float at 23.71%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mohamed Akbar, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mohamed Akbar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $14.37 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83689.0 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Berger William J () bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $15.58 per share for $9348.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Santo Salvo John T () disposed off 12,679 shares at an average price of $13.50 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 75,079 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is 104.30% higher over the past 12 months.