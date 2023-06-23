Which Institutions Own Shares In SunOpta Inc. (STKL)?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is -18.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $11.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 42.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.85, the stock is -2.15% and -10.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -19.61% off its SMA200. STKL registered -6.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.73.

The stock witnessed a -7.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.67%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1453 employees, a market worth around $789.53M and $918.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.81. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.21% and -41.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.40% this year

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.01M, and float is at 105.73M with Short Float at 6.36%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ennen Joseph, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Ennen Joseph bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $6.72 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.89 million shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Buick Mike (SVP and GM) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $7.80 per share for $54574.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Largey David (Chief Quality Officer) disposed off 6,788 shares at an average price of $8.37 for $56821.0. The insider now directly holds 36,040 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 11.76% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 22.10% higher over the same period. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -7.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.