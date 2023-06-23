Who are the Institutional Holders in C3.ai Inc. (AI)?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is 234.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.12% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -167.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.44, the stock is 0.23% and 35.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.94 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock 95.09% off its SMA200. AI registered 115.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 208.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.94.

The stock witnessed a 34.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.57%, and is -12.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.22% over the week and 13.32% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $4.45B and $266.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 304.39. Profit margin for the company is -89.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 268.50% and -23.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.73M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 35.58%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARD JR STEPHEN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WARD JR STEPHEN M sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $42.09 per share for a total of $5.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that LEVIN RICHARD C (Director) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $30.26 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,438 shares at an average price of $18.11 for $80393.0. The insider now directly holds 336,971 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 33.88% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 10.58% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 10.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.