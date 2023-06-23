Who are the Institutional Holders in Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL)?

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is 59.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.75 and a high of $67.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $58.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.88% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -7.49% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.12, the stock is 0.39% and 23.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.03 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 35.96% off its SMA200. MRVL registered 25.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.11.

The stock witnessed a 27.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.21%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has around 7418 employees, a market worth around $51.60B and $5.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.18. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.17% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 856.70M, and float is at 848.19M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 156 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURPHY MATTHEW J, the company’s Chair of Board, President, CEO. SEC filings show that MURPHY MATTHEW J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $60.88 per share for a total of $1.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Marvell Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Bharathi Sandeep (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 1,724 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $61.94 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86426.0 shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Nguyen Loi (EVP, Optical & CC Grp) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $62.24 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 225,895 shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 159.72% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 67.23% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -6.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.