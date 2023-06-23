Who are the Institutional Holders in The Home Depot Inc. (HD)?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is -4.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $264.51 and a high of $347.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HD stock was last observed hovering at around $300.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $320.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.34% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -14.95% lower than the price target low of $262.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $301.18, the stock is 1.75% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 0.42% off its SMA200. HD registered 11.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.08.

The stock witnessed a 3.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.57%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has around 471600 employees, a market worth around $304.45B and $155.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.34 and Fwd P/E is 18.93. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.86% and -13.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.70%).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Home Depot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 1.33%.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padilla Hector A, the company’s EVP – Outside Sales & Service. SEC filings show that Padilla Hector A sold 1,502 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $293.09 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13958.0 shares.

The Home Depot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that KINNAIRD JEFFREY G (EVP – Merchandising) sold a total of 6,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $311.65 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25241.0 shares of the HD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Siddiqui Fahim (EVP and CIO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $311.29 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 3,928 shares of The Home Depot Inc. (HD).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 19.76% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 27.49% higher over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 24.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.