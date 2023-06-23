Who are the Institutional Holders in World Kinect Corp (WKC)?

World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) is -17.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.29 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WKC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.34% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.63, the stock is -4.97% and -5.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.94 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -12.96% off its SMA200. WKC registered 2.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.96.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.79%, and is -6.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

World Kinect Corp (WKC) has around 5214 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $59.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.79 and Fwd P/E is 9.02. Distance from 52-week low is 17.31% and -26.15% from its 52-week high.

World Kinect Corp (WKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for World Kinect Corp (WKC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

World Kinect Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year

World Kinect Corp (WKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.13M, and float is at 60.49M with Short Float at 2.12%.

World Kinect Corp (WKC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at World Kinect Corp (WKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 10 times.

World Kinect Corp (WKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading 4.01% up over the past 12 months and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is -1.60% lower over the same period. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is -0.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.